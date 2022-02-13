Linda (Mumma) Stehman

Linda Ann (Mumma) Stehman, 86, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at her home, after a short illness.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lester C. Mumma and Bertha (Lashley) Mumma. She is survived by her grandchildren, Bethany Jenks, wife of Michael, of Lititz, Jared Kosky, husband of Hanna, of Simsbury, CT, and James Dougherty of Lancaster. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Sophia Jenks and Jared Jr. and Jackson Kosky, as well as one brother, Glen Mumma, of Manheim.
Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly (Dougherty) Kosky, and her sisters, Eileen (Mumma) Porter and Jean Mumma.
Linda was a graduate of Columbia High School Class of 1953 and up until this past year, was still regularly meeting her fellow classmates for lunch once a month in Columbia. She was a proud member of the Lancaster County Young Republicans in the 1950's-1960's.
Linda retired from Cigna Insurance Company after a 30-year career there. In addition, she worked part time at what used to be called Bradley Bowl, in Windsor Locks, CT.
Lovingly referred to as "Gram" by those who knew her best, she will be missed for her generosity, her tendency to tell it as she saw it, and her deviled eggs, which were truly beyond compare. Linda was happiest when spending time with her family and friends. She loved playing cards and board games, coloring, counted cross stitch, cryptograms, and true crime television.
There will be no viewing or service, per Linda's wishes, and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, it was Linda's request that contributions be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097