Linda Marie Payne (ne Jacobson), 73, of Naples, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Chicago, IL, went peacefully into the arms of Christ on March 25, 2022.
Linda was born in Chicago, IL to Rita (ne Moran) and Charles Jacobson in 1948. She attended school at Alvernia High School and later graduated with a bachelor's from the University of Minnesota at age 36. She married John Howard Payne in 1973 at St. Viator's Church in Chicago. They then relocated to Minnesota.
Linda took on roles as thespian, travel agent, and possibly most dear to her, religious education teacher. She served educating young minds in Christ and did so for many years, always learning and teaching together, making differences in the lives of her students and families. She brought light and energy wherever she entered. Linda had the gift of gab and in particular the gift of listening; she was able to open up the hearts and minds of anyone with whom she came in contact. She treasured her Irish heritage and kept in touch with her family though calls, emails, and hand-written letters. She enjoyed John Wayne, Sean Connery, and Sandra Bullock movies and almost all musical theater. She was a generous charitable giver.
While Linda battled many health challenges over the years, she remained steadfast in her faith and determination to survive and thrive. After decades in Minnesota, she and her husband relocated to their sunny Shangri-La in Naples, Florida.
Linda is survived by her husband John, her daughter Jennifer Payne (Adam Lake), and grandchildren John and Elijah Lake of Lancaster, PA, her siblings Peter Jacobson (Sue, children Patrick, Nolan, and Beth), Peggy Calhoun (George, children Sarah, Joe, John, Kim, and Jason), and Charles "Chuck" Jacobson (Mary Lou, children Grace, Charlie, Maria, and Billy). She loved being a Godmother, Aunt, and Great Aunt as well as going by the title "Nanni Lindy" to her grandchildren.
Nanni Lindy is forever remembered in our hearts as she floats on the easy waters in heaven, still ordering two eggs, poached, with avocado on the side.
Family and friends will gather for visitation at Naples Funeral Home, 3107 Davis Boulevard, Naples, Florida 34104, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 2:00pm until 4:00pm.
A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Ann Catholic Church, 985 3rd Street, South, Naples, Florida 34102, on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11:00am.
The family appreciates all of the love and support that has been shown during this difficult time. We will be happy to see you, if you can come. If you're unable to come, please know that we still feel your love.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Matthews House, https://stmatthewshouse.org/ways-to-help/donate/
