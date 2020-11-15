Linda Margaret Horner

Linda Margaret (Newswanger) Horner, 73, was called to heaven on Sunday, November 8, 2020 after a 7 year battle with cancer. Linda was born in Lancaster, PA and built her family and professional career in York, PA. She was the loving wife of Ronald Lee Horner of York PA to whom she would have been married 53 years on December 23, 2020.
Linda had a great love and commitment to her faith, family and friends. Holidays were an especially favorite time as Linda would enjoy hosting and making her home a warm place of love, care and acceptance to all who entered. She also had a strong personality and the guts to let you know her feelings if there was a disagreement or concern.
In Linda's free time she enjoyed nature, gardening, music, bicycle rides, camping and traveling. She was an avid cook and loved her animals. Linda was a member of the York First Church of the Brethren and the Women's Club of York.
Linda's caring and compassionate nature guided her into a life long career in nursing. She was a long time member of the American Nursing Association and worked as a registered nurse in the York Hospital ER for 29 years. While working full time, Linda obtained her Master's Degree and completed additional post-master certifications. After receiving her Master's degree, Linda began working with the Anesthesia Associates of York as a Nurse Practitioner specializing in pain management.
Linda will be greatly missed and is survived by her husband Ron Horner, daughter Tracey Townsend and husband Andrew, son Todd Horner and wife Claudia, twin brother Larry Newswanger and wife Linda, sister Joy Albright, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death and will be joined in heaven with her father Lester Newswanger, mother Anne Margaret and sister Anne Marie.
A memorial service will take place to celebrate Linda's life at a later date, when it is safe to do so.
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to American Cancer Society, PO Box 198, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.