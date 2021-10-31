Linda M. Wright, age 66, of Edgewater, Florida, and formerly of Marietta, Pennsylvania, died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, FL. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Melvin and Mary Ile Kreider; Linda moved to Edgewater in May.
A city government supervisor, Linda enjoyed volunteering and assisting several community organizations including the Marietta Lions Club. She loved cooking, flea marketing and entertaining friends and family. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. Linda touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include a daughter, Lori (Andy Thomas) Wendel, of Edgewater, FL; son, Jimmy (Abby) Wendel of Lancaster; 3 step daughters, Maria (Ernie) Clark, Sherri (Francisco) Rivera, and April (Brandon Heisey) Wright, all of Lancaster; 2 step sons, Lloyd (Shannon) Wright, Jr., of Delaware, Justin (Danielle) Wright, of Strasburg, PA; and a great-granddaughter, 2 brothers, Melvin (Teresa) Kreider and Raymond Kreider; 12 grandchildren; a cat, CB; and her beloved dogs, Charlee, Dazee and Rustee. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Wright, Sr.; sister, Sandy Kreider; and grandson, Austin Wright.
There are no services planned at this time.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.