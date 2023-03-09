Linda M. Steiner, of Manheim, passed away Tuesday March 7, 2023 at the age of 60. Born December 30, 1962, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Steiner, Jr. and Loretta (Zug) Steiner.
A graduate of Manheim Central High School, Linda had worked at the former R.R. Donnelly Co. Possessing a quiet nature, she had a fondness for horses and enjoyed raising her two poodles - Harley and Indi. Linda was also an accomplished amateur pilot.
Linda is survived by her brother, Kerry Steiner and a niece, Jennifer Masood and her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Steiner.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday March 12, 2023 at Chiques Brethren Cemetery, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Manheim Central Food Pantry c/o Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg (www.JesseGeigleFuneralHome.com)