Linda M. Shaubach, age 72 of Akron, passed away at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was the wife of Robert L. "Bob" Shaubach with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage on September 20th. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Ulmer Lantz. Linda was a member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Women's Ministry. She was a homemaker on the family farm and later worked at Zimmerman's Hardware in Ronks for 31 years. Linda graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School, Class of 1966 and from York Hospital School of Nursing in 1969 as an RN. In her free time, she loved going to her children's and her grandchildren's music and sporting events, baking, and counted cross-stitching.
Besides her husband, Linda is survived by 3 children: Robert A. husband of Carol Hamlet Shaubach of Lancaster, Melissa M. wife of Kevin Byma of Ephrata, and Ryan N. husband of Heather Clark Shaubach of Paradise, and 4 grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Avenue, Gap, on Friday, February 21st at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastors J.T. Holderman and Brad Moger will be officiating. There will be a viewing time at Bellevue Presbyterian Church on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, before the service at 9 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda's honor to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or the Bellevue Memorial Fund, 810 Newport Avenue, Gap, PA 17527. shiveryfuneralhome.com
