Linda M. Schwanger, 83, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Friday March 3, 2023 of natural causes in the Ephrata Community Hospital. She was born in Kearny, NJ, the daughter of the late Richard M. Emerich and Elsa A. Emerich. She was married to the late David M. Schwanger for 63 years.
In addition to being a devoted wife, loving mother and person of compassion and humility, Linda served as Lancaster County Jury Commissioner from 1994 to 2005 and provided service to the Lancaster County Republican Committee and various other groups throughout her working career.
Among her many interests were gardening, flowers especially red roses, wreaths, and traveling with her husband.
Linda is survived by her three sons, Scott D. Schwanger of Lititz, Jeffrey R. Schwanger of Lancaster, and Stephen E. (Fayetta E.) Schwanger of Ephrata, six grandchildren: Kody J. Schwanger of Lancaster, Wyatt A. Schwanger of Ephrata, Jesse J. Schwanger of Ephrata, Coy H. Schwanger of Ephrata, Justin W. Schwanger of Florida and Jeffrey (Charlotte) Schwanger of Manheim; two great-grandchildren: Lilli and Rosie Schwanger; two step-grandsons: Todd and Bret Hirst of Ephrata: and a brother Richard Emerich, Jr. of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Linda was preceded in death by her son Douglas M. Schwanger.
Family and friends are invited to Linda's Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11am with Pastor David Knowles officiating at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. A Viewing will be held at The Groffs on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 5:00pm-7:00pm and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 10am until the time of service. The interment will be held after the service at Conestoga Memorial Park.
