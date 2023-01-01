Linda M. Pennino

Linda Marie Pennino, 72, of Lancaster left this Earth on Thursday, December 22 surrounded by her family. May her soul rest easy in grace and peace.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth Hess Faus. She was a graduate of Manheim Central High School. Linda was employed by Hempfield School District for nearly two decades as an elementary school secretary, and later, as an administrative assistant to the district superintendent. Her ability to make others feel cared for and welcome was a gift that lives on in her children.
She is survived by four daughters, Beverly, wife of Daron Riley of Manheim; Maddalena, wife of David Speakman of Lancaster; Rosalia, wife of John Spangler of Landisville; and Sylvia, wife of Joel Swoboda of Virginia; eight grandchildren, Erin, Aadyn and Camren Riley, Sophia, Jonna and Mia Spangler, Jude Speakman, and Josie Swoboda. Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Faus and three sisters, Diana Gast, Sharon Shelly and Audrey Irvin.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Way Ministries, 3545 Marietta Avenue, Suite W, Lancaster, PA 17601, Attention Jake; or to the Clare House, 344 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602 clarehouselancaster.org/donate. To send the family a message of condolence, you may visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
