Linda M. (Musser) Herr, 93, of Millersville, formerly of Conestoga died Saturday, November 13, 2021. Born March 18, 1928 in Akron, PA she was the daughter of the late Frank G. and Malinda F. (Mertz) Musser. She was the wife of Veryl Herr who died in 2006 after being married for over 54 years.
She worked for a local sewing factory, Hamilton Watch Co., RCA, and later in life helped clean Safe Harbor United Methodist Church.
Linda was a member of Safe Harbor United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she was a member of the “Ladies Aid Society” and she previously served as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher.
She is survived by two sons, Mark V. Herr husband of Susan of Denver, PA and Wayne R. Herr husband of Sally of Millersville. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Hans, Shawn, Heather; one great-grandchild, Antonin, two nephews, three nieces and a host of grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Mitchel Musser and sister, Virginia Prevost.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Safe Harbor United Methodist Church, 3687 River Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends will be received from 1-2PM at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the church at the above address.