Linda M. Moffett Harrigan, 70, of Lancaster, passed away May 21, 2022.
On July 15, 1952, she was born in Lancaster to the late Marcia Rineer and Richard Moffett.
Miss Harrigan is survived by her companion, Billy Webb of Ephrata, a daughter, Lisa Peirce of Minnesota; a son, Libardo Lozano of California; 4 siblings, Bonnie Weaver, Donald Cunningham, David Cunningham and Darrin Cunningham.
To send an online condolence, please visit cremationpa.com.
Plant a tree in memory of Linda Harrigan
A living tribute »
A living tribute »