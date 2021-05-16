Linda M. (Hoover) Stauffer passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
Born on September 14, 1941 in Wetumpka, AL, Linda spent most of her life in Lititz, PA. She was a stay-at-home mother who also worked alongside her husband of 62 years. A cherished mom, grandma, sister and aunt, Linda was deeply loved by everyone who knew her. She loved cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Linda is survived by her husband, Earl W. Stauffer, and their children Rick L (Lynne) of Osteen, FL, Deb (John Rock) of Columbia, PA, and Cynthia (David Stauffer) of Lancaster, PA. She is the beloved grandmother of Lisa (Ben Witmer), Katherine (Matt McNichol), Julia Stauffer, Jonathan Stauffer, and Sam Stauffer, Jamie Morton (Christian Torres), Jennifer (Nathan Graybill), Erin Morton (Anthony Derise) and multiple great-grandchildren.
In addition, Linda is survived by her brothers, Doug Hoover (Anne) of Cornwall, PA and Tom Hoover (Sandy) of Wetumpka, AL. She was preceded in death by her brother William Hoover (Ann).
A memorial service will be held at Conoy Brethren In Christ Church in Elizabethtown, PA in June or July 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Conoy Brethren In Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Road. Elizabethtown, PA 17022.