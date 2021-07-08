Linda M. (Blankmeyer) Rodenbaugh, 71, formerly of Collingdale, PA and lived in Lititz, PA passed away at UPMC Lititz on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Born on October 31st, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Sarah (Fetherby) and William Blankmeyer, Sr.
Linda attended Victory Church in Lititz, PA. She previously was a member of First Baptist Church of Collingdale. Prior to retirement in 2007, Linda was a teacher of Jr. High Special Education in the Wilmington, DE School District and later at Child Evangelism Fellowship, where she continued to volunteer and teach Sunday school. She enjoyed reading and shopping with her grandchildren, needlework and watching classic television shows. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children: Kim Wetzel wife of Clint of Lititz, PA and Matthew Rodenbaugh husband of Cassie of Manheim, PA; four grandchildren: Ethan, Libby, Ian and Emily; and her 2 brothers: William Blankmeyer, Jr husband of Barbara of Mechanicsburg, PA and Daniel Blankmeyer of Buffalo, NY.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Witness Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Child Evangelism Fellowship, https://cefepa.net/donations/, P.O. Box 4375, Harrisburg, PA 17111-0375.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com