Linda Louise Hilton, 80, of Lititz, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Born in Womelsdorf, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Mildred (Wagner) Reed. She was married to her beloved husband Rodney B. Hilton for 30 years prior to his passing in 1994.
Linda was a graduate of Warwick High School. Most of her working career was spent in the hospitality industry. She was a waitress for Host Corral for many years and also worked at Wilbur Chocolate and Benner's Pharmacy. Linda was known for her excellent baking and cooking, and even won 1st place many times for her apple pie. She also loved gardening and enjoyed calla lilies over all else. She had a passion for reading, watching movies, and playing video games. Her daughters affectionately remember how their parents would play with their toys, like the pinball machine and flicker football, before they had a chance to open them on Christmas morning. Linda enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially all the fun-filled weekends in Sinnemahoning. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of a card club. She was also a member of the Lititz Women's Club.
Linda is survived by her 3 daughters: Lisa Hilton, Paige Garner (Scott), and Nicole Michael (fiancé John Schofield); brothers: Phillip Reed (Angie), Mike Reed (Beverly), and Joel Reed; 6 grandchildren: Tyler (Mallory), Kayla (fiancé Arthur), Reid (Sarah), Sydney (Wes), Adam (Brody), and Hilton; and 5 great-grandchildren: Finn, Willa, Adelaide, Etta, and Scottie. She was preceded in death by her siblings David Reed and Dawn Ecenrode.
A memorial gathering to honor and celebrate Linda's life will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 9-11 AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A service will begin at 11 AM, and interment will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Brickerville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Linda's name to Moravian Manor, moravianmanorcommunities.org/tribute-gifts.
