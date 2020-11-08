Linda Louise Grimm, 73, of Bausman, PA, passed away on Friday, November 6th, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William O. Garden, Sr. and Mildred (Peters) Garden. She was married to her beloved husband, Bernie G. Grimm Jr. for 51 years.
Linda graduated from Penn Manor High School and went on to work as a Legal Secretary. She married Bernie in 1968 and was a devoted and loving wife to him. Linda had a heart for animals, including her pet cats. She was a generous contributor to various animal rights organizations. She loved the outdoors and wildlife, occasionally taking hunting trips with Bernie to Potter County. Although Linda didn't carry a gun, she simply enjoyed being in nature by her husband's side. She collected a variety of antiques, including china, pottery, glass, and furniture. Along with her husband, Linda's favorite travel destinations were Ocean City, NJ, Charleston, SC, and visiting Graceland in Memphis, TN, home of her favorite musical artist, Elvis Presley. Together, Linda and Bernie enjoyed dining out at various Lancaster restaurants.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Bernie, her nephews Jeffrey Garden of Washington Boro, and Gregory Hoffmann of Manheim, and her niece Jennifer Watkins of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brothers William O. Garden, Jr., and Donald L. Garden.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service for Linda on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 11:30am at The Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will take place from 10:30am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to the SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
