Linda Lou Roberts, 78, of New Providence, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Chattanooga, TN, she was the daughter of the late Roy Roberts and the late Mildred (Cantrell) Noe. She was the companion of the late John W. Wagner, sharing 30 years together at the time of his passing in 2016.
Linda was a graduate of Hempfield High School, class of 1961. Over the years she worked as a machine operator for HDJ and Bulova/L3, and most recently was employed by Darrenkamp's Markets.
Linda was loved by many, affectionately being called "Mom" even by those who weren't her children. She loved the simple things in life. She had a passion for mowing grass and keeping her lawn nice. She enjoyed watching western movies, and, even though she wouldn't admit it, she obsessively watched the Hallmark Channel. In recent years she enjoyed following Tony Stewart in NASCAR. Linda attended Clearfield United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Lorrie (Richard) Kryston and Larry (Milissa) Weit, both of Lancaster, Tina (Michael) Leonard, of Pequea, and Barbara (Tim) Geiter, of Lancaster; stepsons, Jeff (Gayle) Wagner, of Conestoga, and Joe Wagner; sister, Mary (Pete) Tossone, of Mannington, WV; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; cousins, Betty Parsons and Nancy Oliver, of TN; and two dear friends, Cathy Deery, of AZ, and Trina Huyen, of Lancaster. In addition to her parents and her companion, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Cantrell, and a sister, Royce McCrabb.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Clearfield United Methodist Church, 1238 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, PA 17560, with a time to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Private interment will take place in Clearfield United Methodist Cemetery.
Linda's family wishes to express great appreciation to Pastor Tom and True Weeple for all of their help and kindness over the last several years. They would also like to thank Linda's neighbors, Jim and Janet Harnish and Larry Smoker for taking care of her yard and animals during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linda's memory to Clearfield United Methodist Church at the above address, or to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
