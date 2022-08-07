Linda Lou Kipp, 75, of Spring Grove and formerly Columbia passed away on August 1, 2022. She was born in Columbia to the late Howard and Martha Dambach Kinnard and was a lifelong resident of this area. Linda attended Columbia High School. She was a member of the VFW post 2435 Ladies Auxiliary and Catholic War Veterans post 1306. Linda enjoyed visiting the casino, dancing, and having a good time. She was a faithful member of St. James Lutheran Church in Columbia.
Linda leaves behind her daughter, Jean Hollingsworth, companion of Chris Waldron of Spring Grove; four grandchildren, Keith Kline, husband of the late Selina Bliss of Dover, Matthew Kline of Wrightsville, Steven Kline, fianc of Liz Johnson of Wrightsville; Abigail Hollingsworth, fiance of Michael Mavaddat of Westminster, MD; a great granddaughter, Dharma Cabot of Dover; a son-in-law, Gerald Hollingsworth of York; two siblings, Judy, wife of Ted Fasig of Columbia, Buck, husband of Tammy Kinnard of Columbia; her best friend Bonnie Barrett of Columbia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Tom Kipp in 2013; two infant sons, Richard John Storm and James Eugene Storm; two siblings, Jim Kinnard and Jean Kopp.
A Celebration of Linda's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. The Rev. Mark Kopp will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. James Lutheran Church, 655 S. 10th St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville