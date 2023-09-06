Linda Lou Crist (Kauffman), age 77, of Wrightsville, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, September 3rd, surrounded by her family after a two-year battle with lung cancer. She was the daughter of Charles and Meda Kauffman. Linda was born at home in Hellam Township.
After graduating from Eastern High school and Empire Beauty School, Linda was a self-employed beautician for over 56 years in her own beauty shop at the rear of her home in Wrightsville. She loved spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren in their various sporting events, and cheering on Penn State Football, UConn Women's Basketball, and Georgetown Men's Basketball. Linda was a very sweet and caring person, loved by many.
Linda is survived by her husband John T. Crist, Jr.; sister Karen Haines and husband Ned; sisters-in-law Judy Kauffman and Lynda Cook (Bill); daughters Kim Swartz (Mike) and Jonna Barshinger; grandchildren Devin Lefever (Seth), Tanner Swartz, Lucas Barshinger, Conner Barshinger, and Brandon Swartz; great-grandson Baylor Lefever; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers H. Eugene Kauffman and Larry Kauffman.
The family would like to thank Dr. Todd Wolfe, Lisa, and Wynesha, as well as the staff at UPMC for their wonderful care. Hospice of Central PA, especially the Ladybug team, was also a blessing to Linda and her family.
In lieu of flowers and at the family's request, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 243 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. Relatives and friends are invited to a family visitation at the church on Thursday, September 7th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8th in the Memorial Chapel. Prior to the service, there will be a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia, PA. Condolences may be offered online by visiting: