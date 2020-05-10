Linda Loraine Oatman, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank Gaul and Lonita Smith.
She was a very giving person who cared deeply for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Linda will be dearly missed by her friends and family. She enjoyed spending time with her cats and sitting outside soaking up the sun. She formerly worked at Weis Market for 17 years.
Linda is survived by her son Dennis L. Oatman, Jr., her three sisters, Darlene Gaul, Vicki McMullen, and Melody Adams; her three brothers, Frank Gaul, Jr., Richard Gaul, and Kenneth Gaul; her two grandchildren, Brittany and Danielle Oatman; her two great-grandchildren, Carter Lutchkus, Cayden Lutchkus; along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandchild Carli Lutchkus and her sister Diane Leonard.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
