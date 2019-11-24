Linda Leonard, 71 of Dyer, IN passed away on Monday November 18, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Shannon (Peter) Williams of Flossmoor, IL; son, Eric Leonard of Royersford, PA; grandchildren, Grace Leonard, Jack, Erin, Cameron, Brynn and Brady Williams; sister, Lucille Ervin of Ronks, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Thomas Johnson, Jr.
Linda had a love for music and sang in numerous choirs. She also loved being at the shore with her family and friends.
If you would like to honor Linda Leonard in some way, please donate to either the American Cancer Society or World Vision. www.kishfuneralhome.net