With sad, heavy hearts, the family of Linda Lee Thompson announce her passing, to meet her Heavenly Father, on Sunday, July 18, 2021, after a long struggle with heart issues. She is survived by her children: Rebecca DiSanto, Christine Thompson, Oliver Thompson, and Baird Thompson; as well as her siblings: Geoff Schmitt (Lisa), Amy Hosier (Floyd), Amanda Thompson, and Hugo Schmitt. Linda also leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Elizabeth-Ann, Daniel, Brayden, Timothy, Jacob, and Riley. She was preceded in death by her parents Hayes W. Thompson and Nancy B. Schmitt, her younger sister Deanna and granddaughter Julianna.
Linda was a Pennsylvania native. She came to Lancaster County in 1980 to attend Millersville University and never left. While studying math she was a founding sister of the Kappa Lambda Chi Sorority. As a people person, Linda was actively involved with many organizations on campus. That sense of service continued after graduating in 1984. Her love of math and crunching numbers led to a lifelong career of tax preparation. Other interests and activities that filled her time were family, friends, and fun. From being a part of the former Shawnee and Vigilant fire companies in Columbia, PA (during the late 1980s through the 1990s) to her love of all things Egypt, and everything in-between. Sports, theater, politics (Judge of Elections), being a Girl Scout Cookie Mom, Field Mom (Field of Screams), learning all she could about her kids' interests, doing needlepoint, watching WGAL, and last but not least her absolute favorite snack of cheese & pepperoni. These were just a few of her "Favorite Things!"
Linda's Celebration of Life will be at LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545 on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Please join the family at the West Wing Auditorium, through the South entrance. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association in honor of this "Extraordinary" "Kind Of Woman!"
