Linda Lee Mowrer, 73, of Mount Joy, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Ephrata, PA, she was the daughter of the late Garth Weaver and Janet Weaver (Flory).
Linda was an outspoken activist for AIDS awareness with her late son Michael. She traveled extensively throughout the East Coast speaking on AIDS awareness. Linda and late son were formally invited to the White House to meet President Clinton in recognition of their work for AIDS awareness. She loved to cook her PA Dutch foods and she loved traveling to Aruba, Italy, and The Bahamas. Linda took pride in keeping a beautiful home and caring for her family. She was a dog lover.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years of marriage, Robert F. Mowrer; her four children, her daughter, Lisa Dalansky, her son, Steven Ziegler (Lydia Brubaker), her loving stepchildren, Andrew Mowrer and Alissa Bradfield (Robert); her ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; her brothers, Garth Weaver and Randy Weaver (Debbie); her sisters, Karen Shenk (Scott) and Kathy Miller (Richard). She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and her dog, Charlee.
Linda was preceded in death by her son, Michael Hartranft.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, October 24, 2022 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
In Linda's memory, please make donations to Hospice & Community Care.
