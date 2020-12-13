Linda Lee Funk

Linda Lee Funk, 60, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Larry Funk of Mount Joy and the late Virginia (Moss) Funk.

Linda proudly served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. She was employed as a CNA at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community for the past 3 years. She enjoyed her job and spending time with her family. She cherished the time she had with her grandchildren, whom she lived for.

Surviving in addition to her father, Larry are three children, Ashley Winebarger of Mount Joy, Mark Funk of Mount Joy, and Kirstin Funk of Mount Joy; three grandchildren, Zachary Winebarger, Kasey Coon, and Lilliana Winebarger; and a brother, Adam Funk of Elizabethtown.

Due to COVID-19, services honoring Linda's life will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com

