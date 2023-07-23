Linda Lee (Everly) Keim

Linda (Everly) Keim, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at age 79. Linda was surrounded by her loving family and entered into eternal peace on July 14, 2023. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Cornelius "Skip" Keim in 2020.
Linda was born in Lewistown, PA, to the late Harry W. Everly and Mary (Klinger) Everly Powell. She graduated from Chief Logan High School in 1961 and was an insurance underwriter for most of her career.
Linda enjoyed life. She loved spending time with her family; she cherished holidays, family vacations, and other family celebrations. She enjoyed 57 years of marriage with the love of her life, Skip. Linda was an avid tennis player, enjoyed playing golf, and loved playing cards and board games with family. She was also proud to be a Bridge Life Master and played for many years at the Camp Hill Bridge Club. Linda and Skip were members of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Linda is survived by her three children; Letitia Luvison (Tom), of Lewisberry, PA; Neal Keim (Donna-Jean), of Cary, NC; Janice Duquette (Dave), of Reading, PA; and eight grandchildren; Kyle Luvison (Samantha), Emily Luvison Khan (Hassan), Sara Luvison Hoover (Seth); Joshua and Matthew Keim; Derek Capel-Duquette (Tyler), Isaac Duquette (Jenny), and Nathan Duquette; and three great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Reagan and Grant Luvison. She is also survived by two sisters Kay Geedy and Brenda Wileman; and three brothers; Harry Everly, Charles Powell and Scott Powell; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was also preceded in death by her parents Harry W. Everly and Mary (Klinger) Everly Powell, her stepfather Charles Powell, and her brother Mark Powell.
Linda's family would like to express their thanks to the caregivers at Country Meadows of Mechanicsburg, PA and Grane Hospice Care for their compassion and kindness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512 at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 4th with graveside service to follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements handled by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com