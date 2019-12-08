Linda L. Youndt, 71, of Denver, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Ephrata, she was a daughter of Pauline K. (Buohl) Sweigart of Denver and the late Alton Sweigart. Married for 34 years, she was the loving wife of Gary L. Youndt.
Linda was a graduate of Garden Spot High School, class of 1966. She worked at Hope Hosiery Mills for over 30 years, and later enjoyed working as a cook for the Gardens at Stevens nursing home until recently retiring. Linda was an outstanding cook; everything she baked was made from scratch and she loved hosting family holiday events. Sitting on the porch at the family cabin in Slate Run, watching the hummingbirds and bears, was one of Linda's favorite things to do. She cherished her relationship with her mother and loved visiting her daily. Linda was selfless and giving, fulfilling the role of family medic, family barber, & family chef; she would generously care for any need.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by two children, Beth Stombaugh wife of Eric of Reamstown, and Chuck Stoudt, partner of Rhonda Mellinger also of Reamstown; two grandchildren, Mattie Leid and Connor Stoudt; brother, Benjamin Sweigart (Karin) of Denver; sister, Brenda Berkholder (Brent) of Denver; sisters-in-law: Louise Sweigart of Mohnton, and Deb Sweigart of Rosland, VA; mother & father-in-law, Clifford and Audrey Youndt of Reamstown. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by three brothers, Les Sweigart, Gary Sweigart, and Gerry Sweigart.
Services will be held at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567 on Fri., Dec. 13th. Visitation will be 9 to 11 AM and a memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. www.goodfuneral.com
