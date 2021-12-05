Linda L. Wiant (née Louthian), 73, of Sheffield Village, OH, passed away November 28, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband Ken, daughter Lisa (Dave Padgett), sons, Kliff (Brook), and Kraig (Lilah) and five grandchildren – Landon, Lily, Maddie, Max, and Ella. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved in-laws.
Services will be held on December 11, 2021 at the North Olmsted Evangelical Friends Church, 5665 Great Northern Blvd, North Olmsted, OH. For more information please visit: www.misencikfuneralhome.com
