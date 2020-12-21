Linda L. Weaver, 81, of East Earl, died Friday, December 18, 2020, at her home.
Born in New Holland, she was a daughter of the late Earl W. and Mayme (Martin) Baxter. She was married 63 years on April 27 to Robert I. Weaver.
Linda worked for 25 years, retiring in 1992, as clerk for the East Earl Post Office.
She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed gardening, hiking, sewing, bird watching, animals, boating, walking, and going to the beach.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a stepmother, Naomi Baxter of Leola; and two half-brothers, Timothy and Mark Baxter both of New Holland.
Preceding her in death is a son, Terry Lee Weaver in 1994.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Ephrata. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.