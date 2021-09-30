Linda L. Spickler, 74, of Mount Joy, passed away on September 27, 2021, at her residence. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Melva (Kaylor) Eshleman. Linda was the wife of James R. Spickler with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage this past December.
Linda was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1965. Linda worked as a beautician, with her husband on the family farm and a bus driver for Laidlaw Transit.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are three children, Angela Spickler of Mount Joy, Anthony Spickler, husband of Tiffany of Mount Joy, and Elizabeth Tippett of Mount Joy; four grandchildren; four sisters, Sandra Hilsher, wife of John, Donna Ring, wife of Dan, Mary Jane Smith, wife of David, and Brenda Fischer, wife of Don; and three brothers, Jay Eshelman, husband of Pamela, Kevin Eshleman, husband of Stephanie, and Earl Eshleman, husband of Edith.
A funeral service honoring Linda's life will be held at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again on Saturday at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Green Treen Church of the Brethren Deacon Fund (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com