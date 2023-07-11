Linda L. Snyder

Linda Lee Snyder, 75, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Akron, PA. Born Sept. 5, 1947, in Ephrata to the late Charles W. and Emma (Snyder) Miller. Linda was married 49 years to her best friend Dale L., who died in 2014.
Linda attended Ephrata High School and lived most of her life in Berks and Lancaster Counties. She worked in retail sales and was generous with her time, helping family and friends with childcare and transportation.
Linda belonged to the National Genealogical Society. She was a foster parent and volunteered with the Shared Holiday Program, the Fresh Air Fund, and gave hospitality to children from New York City. She spent many hours researching her genealogy, loved to read, and go out to eat.
A life-long lover of cats, Linda had a passion for helping feral cats. She would trap, spay/neuter, and get medical attention for countless cats, all at her own expense.
She generously gave 584 hours of respite care to hospice, and she received care from hospice during her own illness.
Linda is survived by two brothers, Charles W. Miller, Jr. and Allen E. Miller, and brother-in-law, Greg Hartranft.
She is also survived by many grateful feral cats who benefitted from her kindness.
In addition to her husband and parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, David Lee Miller, and dearly loved sister, Mary Ann Hartranft.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 9-10 a.m. Casual dress requested.
Place of interment will be Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, in keeping with Linda's concern for animals, you may consider a donation to Eliannie Animal Rescue, 465 N. State St., Ephrata, PA 17522.