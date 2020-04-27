Linda L. Seldomridge, 78, of 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, formerly of Gap, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Garden Spot Village. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Fred G. Seldomridge.
Linda was a homemaker and a member of Pequea Presbyterian Church where she had served as treasurer. She was also a member and treasurer of both the Honey Brook Township Grange and the White Horse Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband , she is survived by a daughter Brenda married to Michael Sassaman, Gap, four grandchildren: Victoria married to Kody Bell, Grant Seldomridge, Marina and Brett Sassaman, and five siblings: Mary Lou Shaab, Lancaster, John Murray, Lititz, Raymond Murray, Lititz, George Murray, Strasburg, and Charlotte Smith, Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by a son, Brent Seldomridge.
Due to the current health pandemic, services will be private at this time. Burial will be in Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
