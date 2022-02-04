Linda L. Ness, 66, passed away on February 1, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Lancaster, PA to Donald and Bessie (Bealler) Ness.
Linda was a loving and caring person. She leaves behind to mourn her passing her brother Larry Ness, her aunt Geraldine Devlin and her uncle Robert Devlin.
Linda was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School Class of 1974 and of Lancaster County Career & Technical School. In her free time, Linda enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles and watching the Phillies on TV.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church 935 E. Walnut Street, Lancaster. It is here where her funeral service will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022. Family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the service begins at 11:00 a.m.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at:
717-394-4097
