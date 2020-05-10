It is with heavy hearts that the family of Linda L. "Leah" Kline of Millersville, announces her passing at the age of 62, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. She now rests in the loving arms of her Savior.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and R. Elaine Waters Jenks. She was the loving wife of the late Jeffrey S. Kline who passed away on November 5, 2019.
After graduating from Solanco High School, Linda worked at the Muddy Run Recreation Park for many years, in the snack bar, with maintenance, and finally managing the park's store and campground. She then worked at Darrenkamp's Market in Willow Street.
Linda was a survivor; she did not let the increasing physical limitations of her disease stop her. Each day was lived with enthusiasm and purpose. She loved her husband, Jeff, her family and friends. You could count on Linda to be there for you. Over the years she rescued and loved many dogs and cats. Her hobbies included working in her flower garden with friends from the Lancaster County Garden Club. She was an avid bird watcher, and collected any jewelry, picture, or sculpture of turtles that she could find.
Surviving is a sister, Dawn L. Orlosky, wife of William of Lititz; Gregory C. Jenks, husband of Christine of Holtwood, a niece, Ashley Jenks of Indiana, PA, and a nephew, Randy Graves of New Providence.
Due to the current COVID public health guidelines, a celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by her family. She will be laid to rest at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be given at cremationlancasterpa.com.
A living tribute »