On Friday, May 14, 2021, Linda L. Kreider went home to be with the Lord. Born in 1949, she was a life- long resident of Lancaster County. Linda was the daughter of the late Richard and Pearl McClellan Gerlitzki. She had four siblings, Shirley Schaum, Richard Gerlitzki (deceased), Carol Reed, and David Gerlitzki. She was married to James L. Kreider for 33 years.
After retiring as a bookkeeper, she enjoyed volunteering in the community at the Community Closet, Solanco Food Bank and working at the polls on election day. Linda faithfully served for a number of years with the Wesley Women's Society at Wesley Church. She also helped to organize and distribute toys for the Solanco Toy Drive for 17 years. Linda loved music and dancing and making people laugh.
Known as "Bubby" to her family and friends, she will be fondly remembered for her love of cats and sloths and her famous Stromboli.
Linda will be greatly missed by her daughters Jodi (Dave) Conklin and Lori (Adam) Crossen, and her five grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at New Providence Mennonite Church, 121 Main Street, New Providence, PA on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00AM with Pastor Keith W. Roberts officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at reynoldsandshivery.com.
