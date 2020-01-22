Linda L. Kachmar (Guarini), 70, of Leola, passed away unexpectedly from medical complications on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at York Hospital.
Linda Lee Kachmar, the daughter of the late Michael and Lillian Corwonski Kachmar, was born in Philadelphia on May 27th, 1949. She graduated from St Basil's Academy, Manor, Beaver, and Holy Family Colleges where she ultimately attained a Master of Education degree. Retiring in 2013, she dedicated her life to teaching at Abington School District in Pennsylvania for 42 years.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland.
On August 5th, she and her husband, Vincent Guarini, celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. She loved children and following her retirement, worked at Kindercare Learning Center. She enjoyed volunteering at the Leola Library where she read to preschool children, conducted activities, and was an active member of the "Friends of Leola Library." Linda loved to travel and was the family travel director. She had traveled to almost every state and numerous foreign countries, cherishing the time spent with her family. Although she was an extensive reader, she was a true addict of the Hallmark TV Channel and the Publisher Clearing House Sweepstakes.
Linda loved animals and was often found snuggling with the family cats and canines. Her love of people and the creatures of this world can be witnessed by her numerous donations to a vast number of charities. She exhibited an inner joy that was felt by anyone that came in contact with her, and she was never too busy to help others in need. Her inner child and the joy she experienced in new things was evident in her explorations, whether that be ice-fishing, deep sea fishing, white water rafting, or in her travels to the Parthenon in Greece, the Vatican in Rome, or the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Although her infectious smile and cheery voice have been muted by her passing, they will be forever immortalized by our memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Barbara and Lillian Kachmar. Surviving besides her husband are her two loving daughters, Lt. Col. Jessica A. Guarini (USAF) of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ and Alyssa K. Guarini, wife of Nicholas Parsons of Brigantine, NJ; and a sister, Daria Kachmar wife of Albert Gilliam, of Philadelphia; and her nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25th, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA with The Rev. Charles Ocul as Celebrant. A viewing will be held on Friday evening January 24th, at the Groff-High-Eckenroth Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and again at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. The will be a luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Leola Library, 46 Hillcrest Avenue, Leola, PA 17540 or Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), phillypaws.org. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
