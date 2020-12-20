Linda L. Herr, 72, of Lititz, passed into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 15 at UMPC Lititz, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Robert J. Fritsch Sr. and Shirley Weaver. She was the loving wife of Michael B. Herr for 33 years.
She was a 1966 graduate of McCaskey High School. After high School, she held several manufacturing positions at FlexSteel, Speciality Screw, and the Buck Company, and then retired after 28 years with Federal Mogul N-T-N. She was a member of the Steelworkers union. During the last few years, she was employed part-time by Dutchwear, Inc. in Lancaster, helping to sew and assemble camping gear and hammocks. She often remarked how much she enjoyed working with "the girls" and looked forward to helping them where she could.
Linda enjoyed watching ice hockey and became a fan of the Hershey Bears and the Pittsburgh Penguins. She loved to sew, and she made several quilts, now hanging in her home. Linda loved to collect music boxes and now has a very good collection. She listened to music from the 50's and 60's, and always looked forward to summer vacation trips. She was a long-time member of Salem Lutheran Church in Ephrata and would often help Mike with his Sexton duties. She always enjoyed the company of dogs and cats over the years, and will be missed by Fred, Alice, Toby, Ben and Jerry.
Besides her husband Mike, she is survived by brothers, Robert J. Fritsch, Jr. (Jeannie) of Columbia and Eugene Weaver (Ann) of New Holland and a sister, Rita Seick (Jim Fasano) of Lancaster as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
With the current health crisis, there will be no service. If desired, a memorial contribution may be made in Linda's name to Salem Lutheran Church, 1331 W. Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
