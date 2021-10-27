Linda L. Fisher, 73 of Lancaster beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt entered eternal rest peacefully early Friday, October 22, 2021 from having a silent heart attack.
Born in Lancaster, Linda was the daughter of the late John B. Altman and Mary A. Schickel. Linda had worked at Haddad Shoes, National Novelty Brush, and Schick Electric during her younger years and at Giant Supermarkets in Leola as a baker for many years.
She volunteered her time at the Lancaster Learning Center, PAI now Excentia in East Petersburg PA for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John E. Fisher, Jr., and son Michael J. Fisher, of Lancaster. She will be sadly missed by her sister, Florence Kreider Bensinger and step sister, JoAnn “Sissy” Peters both of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by five sisters and five brothers.
Linda had enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, relaxing on cruise ships around the Caribbean islands, collecting “Beanie” bears, local crafts, and gardening. Her favorite past time was spent with her nieces, great-nieces, and friends she had made at work and while volunteering.
We are grateful for the care and compassion at LGH Lime St. ICU-6 and Lime St-8. In addition, we appreciate the years of care at Dr. Manolas Office.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Viewing on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street. Lancaster, PA 17603. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, 1411 Columbia Ave., Lancaster PA 17603, or Excentia Human Services, 1810 Rohrerstown Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, or your favorite charity.
Please visit Linda’s memorial page at: