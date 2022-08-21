Linda L. Clippinger, 72, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Born in Ephrata, PA, Linda was a daughter of the late Robert and Emma Klopp Meashey. She worked at the former Mom's Diner in Adamstown, PA for 30 years.
Linda enjoyed Bingo, casinos, crafts, and loved her family.
Surviving are five children, Cathy, wife of David Einier of Denver, PA, Arnold Wentzel, Jr., husband of Stacey Wentzel, of Ephrata, PA, Denise, wife of Michael Swetland of Ephrata, PA, Christine, wife of Mervin Redcay, Sr. of Denver, PA, and Jeremy Clippinger, fianc of Tabithat Hooper, of Terre Hill, PA, 21 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Barry Meashey of Denver, PA and Jim Meashey of Ephrata, PA.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by two grandsons, Steven Mast and Conner Jacob Redcay.
Memorial services will be announced at a future date.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
