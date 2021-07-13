Linda L. Beiler, of Rebersburg, passed from this life at her home on Monday, July 12, 2021. She was 36. Born January 17, 1985 in New Holland, Linda was a daughter of John B. and Fannie A. "Lantz" King who survive in Bird in Hand. On December 13, 2007, Linda married Henry Beiler who survives at their home.
In addition to her husband and parents, Linda is survived by two daughters, Ruth and Emma Beiler and, five sons, Emanuel, Ivan, Joseph, Mahlon and Elmer Beiler, all at home. Also surviving are eight brothers, Benjamin King (Fannie) of Lancaster, Emanuel King (Bertha) of Spring Mills, Daniel King (Annie) of Denver, Stevie King (Susie) of Aaronsburg, Levi King (Fannie) of Manheim, and Elmer, Samuel and Leroy King of Bird in Hand; four sisters, Emma King (Joe) of Drumore, Lydia Fisher (Ivan) of Narvon, Ruth Esh (Christ) of Leola and Naomi King of Bird in Hand. Linda was preceded in death by one sister, Leah King and one brother, John King.
Visitation will be held all day Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Beiler home in Rebersburg. The funeral will be held at the Beiler home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST. Linda will be laid to rest in the Elk Creek Amish Cemetery.
A living tribute »