Linda L. Aument, 77, of Quarryville, entered into rest peacefully at the home of her daughter on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born in Refton, she was the daughter of the late Charles S., and T. Arlene (Boettner) Aument.
Linda had driven school bus for the Solanco School District. She was an avid crafter and woodworker. She was truly a "Jack of All Trades." She also enjoyed cooking, was a mother figure to many, and was known for her heart of gold.
Linda is survived by two daughters, Chrisy, wife of Wayne M. Rineer of Willow Street, and Patricia K. Bentley of Holtwood; three granddaughters, Alexis, Christine, and Fallon, and a great-granddaughter, Harper Leigh, due on July 1, 2020. Also surviving is a brother, M. Patrick Aument, a sister, Jenny Cutugno and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Stephen, H. Daniel, and C. Michael Aument.
A viewing will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be private.
