Linda L. Andrews, 79, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elvin T. and Mary (Drennen) Schultz. She was the loving wife of Burnell Andrews with whom she shared over 21 years of marriage.
Linda retired from Penn Manor School District as a school nurse. She was a Deacon of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church where she also sang in the choir and practiced her strong faith in God. Linda loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, who will greatly miss her kind loving presence.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Debbie L. Rineer, companion of Ken Hess, of Lancaster, Tina M. Barr, wife of Stacy, of Martinsburg, WV, Michael W. Rineer, of Willow Street. Her stepchildren: Michelle Witmer, of Lancaster, and Randall Andrews, husband of Christine, of Lancaster. She is also survived by her siblings: Barry Barr, husband of Linda, of Amsterdam, MO, Doug Barr, of Lancaster, Robert Schultz, husband of Paula, of Kansas City, MO, and Mary Testerman, wife of Duane, of Willow Street. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry L. Rineer, her grandson Anthony Markley, brother John Schultz, sister Jackie Kauffman, and sister Debbie Schultz.
Services and Interment are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Linda's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org or to Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, Restore His House Fund, at chestnutlevel.org. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com 717-687-7644