Linda K. Shirk, 73, of Brickerville, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late William and Mary (Sparks) Houser and was the wife of Charles H. Shirk with whom she would have celebrated 54 years in June.
Linda worked as a manager for Stepping Out night club, the 40 et 8 and an Exxon convenience store owned by Shipley Oil. She loved weekends at Target, vanilla lattes, and animals. What we all thought was OCD she firmly believed was just the right way to do things. She was thoughtful, kind, and the best wife, mother and grandmother anyone could ask for.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by daughter, Abby, wife of Brad Winters of Clay; 4 grandchildren, Megan, Brennan, Brett, and Sarah; sister, Pat, wife of Tom Spitler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, 11:00 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
