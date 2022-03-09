Linda K. Osiolek, age 65, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, PA, on September 3, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Harry H. and Esther D. (Burkhart) Bouder. Linda made her career as an executive secretary at DuPont Chemours Co. in the Titanium Technologies Division, retiring after 47.5 years of service.
In her spare time, Linda enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband and was a member of First State H.O.G. Chapter Ladies of Harley. She cherished her faith and was a member and served as a lector at Resurrection Parish, and was also a member of the Hockessin Chapter of Together Women Rise.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Phylis Sweigart. She is survived by her devoted husband, Richard A. "Sarge" Osiolek; her loving son, David Goff; and grandchildren, Ian Lashbrook, Hannah Lashbrook, Jacob Osiolek, Rich Shauffer, Trinity Osiolek, Maddox Shupe, and Emmett Shupe.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Resurrection Parish, 3000 Videre Dr., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to Resurrection Parish at the address above or Together Women Rise, P.O. Box 890272, Charlotte, NC 28289-0272 or online at togetherwomenrise.org/give/.
