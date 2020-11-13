Linda K. Griffith

On November 12, 2020, Linda K. (Carr) Griffith, 75, of 111 Bender Mill Road, Lancaster, PA, and formerly of Portville, NY, passed from her home, to be with her Heavenly Father, after a brief illness. Born on August 10, 1945, at home on the family farm in Chrystal, PA, Potter County, she was the daughter of the late Frank L. and Mary F. (Myrick) Carr.
After her high school years, at Oswayo Valley School District, in Shinglehouse, PA, Linda married Dennis E. Griffith on February 23, 1964, who survives.
She worked for many years at the Market Basket in Shinglehouse, and enjoyed hosting picnics at her home in Portville for her co-workers. After moving to Lancaster, PA in 1983 she worked for New Holland Meats located at various area farmers markets. She also worked at several dry cleaners in the Lancaster area. Most recently she was Secretary/Treasurer for Griffith Technical Illustrations.
Linda enjoyed working in her flower gardens and shopping for the best deals, especially at good yard sales. She had many, many cats over the years; her most recent was Bob, her adopted feral cat. She loved vacationing at Ocean City, MD and around Skyline Drive in Virginia. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She loved cooking, but even more so for family reunions, Thanksgiving and Christmas. She poured her love into the many Thanksgiving pies and dozens upon dozens of Christmas cookies she baked each year to share with those she loved, especially her grandsons of whom she was most proud.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Gary (Kim) Griffith and two grandsons, Matthew and Joshua of Honeoye Falls, NY; one brother, Thomas M. Carr of Shinglehouse; three sisters, Annette E. Perkins of Olean, NY., Donna J. Siebert of Coudersport, PA., Ruth E. Spader of Lancaster, PA.; and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by a step brother Raymond E. Karr.
There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster, PA. or a charity of your choice. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com