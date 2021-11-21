Linda K. Clepper, wife of Richard L. Clepper, passed this life on September, 13, 2021. Preceding her was her second son, Erick Clepper.
Throughout her school years, her family resided in Mechanicsburg, PA. Linda graduated from Mechanicsburg H. S. in the Class of 1966. She was married to Richard L. Clepper on August 3, 1968 in Grantham, PA. Linda was a resident of Lancaster, PA and Cape Charles, VA at the time of her passing.
She leaves her husband, Richard, son Timothy Clepper, (Hudson, OH), daughter-in law- Amy Clepper. Grandsons; Grant, Hart, and Barrett. Brother O. Geoffrey Minter, of Mechanicsburg, PA.
Linda was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. In memory of a life so beautifully lived, a heart so deeply loved.
Her memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home Cape Charles, Virginia
