Linda K. Bush, 98, of Elverson, passed into the Loving Arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Fairmount Homes in Ephrata, PA. Linda resided at Fairmount Homes since 2016 and was lovingly cared for by their Personal Care and Nursing Staff. Born in Morgantown, PA, August 13, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Jacob E. and Rebecca (Mast) Kurtz.
As a young woman, she worked for over sixty years in the home of Juliet Richardson in Reading, PA, cooking and tending her home and gardens. Theirs was a lasting friendship. Linda was a humble woman with a beautiful smile and tender heart that reached out to everyone.
Linda and her husband attended Conestoga Mennonite Church since the early 1950's where they served as Host Family Coordinators for many years. They opened their home to young boys and girls from New York City welcoming them for summer camp experiences. Linda cherished her years as the Nursery Sunday School Teacher at Conestoga. Her kind manner, loving touch and sweet voice were a comfort to the little ones who spent their time with her each Sunday morning. Her faith was paramount to her life and her familiarity with Scripture to be admired. Visitors to the church were invited to their home after services on Sunday where she set a beautiful table and provided a bountiful meal. Linda walked in the grace of the Lord and taught her sons to know and love the goodness of the Lord.
She enjoyed the beauty of God's glorious earth and spent endless hours keeping a most beautiful yard filled with seasonal flowers, a variety of fruit trees and a very fine vegetable garden. People passing by would often stop and comment on the pristine grass, meticulous rows of flowers and the warmth her yard provided. A favorite time of the year was the holidays. She was famous for her homemade "Chow Chow" which she donated to the Church for auctions, and the delicious Christmas Cookies which she made and distributed to neighbors and church friends throughout the community. Receiving a gift of either item was a treat unto itself. Linda loved to collect antiques and spent years attending auctions and garage sales gathering precious items such as linens, jewelry, china, primitives and miniatures. Visitors to her home were always gifted with one of her treasures to enjoy.
She is survived by two sons, J. Ronald and his wife, Dr. Barbara Bush of Stuart, FL and G. Larry Bush of Ephrata, Pa. and her sister Martha Stoltzfus of Townville, PA. in addition to many nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Bush on April 17, 2000, brothers, Omar Kurtz and Stephen Kurtz and sisters, Susanna Umble, Lois Umble, Ida Glick and Fannie Yoder.
Due to the current public health crisis, services will be private for the family. A celebration of Linda's life will be held at Conestoga Mennonite Church at a date to be determined.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and blessings to the Fairmount Homes staff for their gracious and loving care of our Mother.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Conestoga Mennonite Church 2779 Main Street Morgantown, PA 19543 in loving memory of Linda K. Bush. Online condolences may be posted on our website.www.groffeckenroth.com.
Linda's favorite Bible verse:
God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.
Psalm 46: 1 (NIV)