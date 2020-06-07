Linda K. Brosius, 73 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Aristacare at Cherry Hill, NJ. Born in Sunbury, PA on October 11, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Janet Angstadt. She was the wife of Richard J. Brosius who preceded her in death.
1965 CLA graduate of Geisinger Medical Center Danville, PA. Homemaker, devoted Christian, creative mind, enjoyed science, crafts and movies.
Linda will be missed by her son, Steven R. husband of Lori Gallo of Cherry Hill, NJ; her daughter, Amy Lynn Pham of Falls Church, VA; granddaughter, Nyah Pham, and her brother, John Angstadt of Sunbury.
Family and friends are invited to Linda's graveside service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Noon from Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, 1916 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
