Linda K. Binkley, 73, of East Earl, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was born in Brecknock Township to the late Raymond and Marie (Mock) Witwer and was the wife of the late Leroy C. Binkley who passed away in 2007.
Linda loved her dogs, baking, NASCAR, going to Delaware crabbing and fishing, and spending time with friends.
Linda worked for Hartings Bakery prior to her retirement. She had also worked for Bollman Hat Co. for 33 years.
Linda is survived by daughter, Kimberly, wife of Troy Enck, son, David C. Binkley; two grandchildren, Brittany A. Binkley and Ryan M. Enck; and great-granddaughter, Demyriah M. Govan.
A viewing will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Craig Frazier officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Linda's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »