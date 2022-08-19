Linda Joyce Groves (1940-2022)

Linda Joyce Groves, 82, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Aug. 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones following a lengthy illness. Born in Dallas, Texas, on Feb. 11, 1940, Linda was the eldest of the five children of Nolan and Elnora (Bragg) McGough of Dallas.
She graduated from Sunset High School and the University of Texas. She married James Robert Groves at Rosemont Christian Church in Dallas on July 21, 1961, and they recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary together. Linda was absolutely devoted to her family, children and grandchildren. As a military spouse, she took great pride in creating multiple beautiful homes for them throughout the country over the years, most recently in Lancaster and Lexington, VA. As the matriarch of this ever-growing family, she set a wonderful example for all with her compassion, generosity, sense of humor, and unconditional love.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her loving children: Gail Groves Scott (and her spouse Stephen Hohenwarter) of Lancaster, David Nolan Groves (Dru Groves) of Bainbridge Island, WA, and Susan Conard Groves (Kevan Kavanaugh) of Lexington, VA; her dear grandchildren: P.J. Scott (Rebecca Shaw), Max Groves Wander, John, Drew (Samantha Craig), and Evan Hohenwarter, and Jackson, Adrian and Julia Groves; great-grandchildren, Lyric and Owen; and multiple beloved siblings and other family members. She was predeceased by her parents and her son, James Robert Groves, Jr.
The family is planning a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to your local hospice organization. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.717cremate.com