Linda Jean (Baker) Murray, 73, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Leola, PA, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Brethren Village, Lancaster, PA.
Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late G. Richard Baker and Thelma M. Beaner Baker Rittenhouse.
Linda graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1966. In her earlier years she did office work for two area nursing homes. Then she worked at Dart Container Corporation in Leola for two and a half years. She became a homemaker in 1972 when her son was born. She was an avid reader. She collected Fenton Art Glass and butterflies. She enjoyed going to antique shops to purchase her collectibles. She loved taking care of her family and doing things for them. Her and her husband John, married 50 years, enjoyed a lot of traveling to England, Australia, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and a lot of states.
She is survived by her husband, John; her son John Matthew (Kim); her stepdaughter, Jann Denlinger married to Mike; her grandchildren, Jeremy Denlinger married to Lea, Jenna Denlinger, twins Luke Murray and Lindsay Murray; her great grandchildren, Ernest Denlinger and Abegail Denlinger. She was preceded by her step-daughter Sandra Lee Murray.
Per Linda’s wishes there will be no service. Her ashes will be buried with her husband John’s, in the same lot in The Garden of the Good Shepherd in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia, PA. They will always be together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lancaster Hospice and Community Care, 686 Good Dr., P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To send the family a condolence please visit,