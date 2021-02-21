Linda J. Truskey peacefully passed away at home in Ephrata after a brief illness on February 20, 2021 with loved ones by her side.
She was born Dec 21, 1944 in Ephrata, PA. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Lorraine Doster. She was also predeceased by her partner, Bill Rinehart.
Linda is survived by her children, Jennifer Truskey of Harrisburg, PA and her son David Truskey and his wife Tara of Dauphin, PA and her 2 grandsons Lance and Jayce and her partner Tony Kilkuski.
Linda is a graduate of Ephrata HS and Harrisburg Polyclinic Hospital School of Nursing. She spent many years working as a nurse in various settings, but fondly talked about her days working at Professional Home Health Care agency.
Linda enjoyed traveling and spending many years at a vacation home in Fenwick Island, Delaware. She loved her family and talked about them often to others. Linda loved the holidays especially Christmas and spending them with her family. She made the best Christmas cookies!!! She enjoyed attending her grandsons' sporting events.
Linda had many dogs over the years and enjoyed being a dog Mom too. Family and friends always knew where they stood with Mom/Linda.
At Linda's request, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, one can make a donation to Salem Lutheran Church 1331 W. Main St Ephrata, PA 17522 or Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc., 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com