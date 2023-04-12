Linda J. Stanley, 66 of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Philadelphia on August 3, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Fannie Gwaulty Perkins.
Linda graduated from Overbrook High School in Philadelphia. She was currently working at Lancaster General Hospital in Admitting; she had also worked in registration for the ER. She loved working, often taking on overtime when available. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to Atlantic City and scrapbooking. She was a funny and outgoing person who loved to make people laugh. She was a joy to be around and loved spending time with her grandkids. Linda had attended New Life Church and Pequea Church.
Linda will be missed by her daughters, Shannon E. Stanley, Royce M., wife of Marceau Azor and Melinda D. Rosario, wife of Manuel Ortiz, all of Lancaster and her grandchildren, Brandon, Dylan, Samya, Cameron, Lauryn and Julian.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Linda's funeral service on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11AM with Pastor Jerry Clonch officiating from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Servcies, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 11AM. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
